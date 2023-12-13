Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFFC Band Brass Quintette Holiday Performance [Image 6 of 6]

    USFFC Band Brass Quintette Holiday Performance

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Theodore Green 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 13, 2023) The U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band Brass Quintette performs holiday hits for members of the USFF command staff. Established in 1945, the USFF Band, known as "The Finest of the Fleet," is comprised of 45 Navy musicians that perform in a variety of ensembles and performs for more than 400 engagements annually. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Theodore Green)

