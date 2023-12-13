USFFC Band Brass Quintette Holiday Performance

NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 13, 2023) The U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band Brass Quintette performs holiday hits for members of the USFF command staff. Established in 1945, the USFF Band, known as "The Finest of the Fleet," is comprised of 45 Navy musicians that perform in a variety of ensembles and performs for more than 400 engagements annually. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Theodore Green)

