USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts RAS w/ USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Gonzalez removes a securing line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13). Carney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023