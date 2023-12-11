Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts RAS w/ USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts RAS w/ USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    USS CARNEY

    231107-N-GF955-1043
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Benjamin Chaisson heaves around a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13). Carney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 03:20
    Photo ID: 8165776
    VIRIN: 231107-N-GF955-1043
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts RAS w/ USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resupply
    RAS
    UNREP
    US Sixth Fleet
    C6F
    USNAVEU

