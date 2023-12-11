231107-N-GF955-1043

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Benjamin Chaisson heaves around a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13). Carney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023 03:20 Photo ID: 8165776 VIRIN: 231107-N-GF955-1043 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.39 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) Conducts RAS w/ USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.