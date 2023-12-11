231129-N-FB203-1097 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 29, 2023) Leadership and emergency operations personnel from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain and the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) conducted a joint host nation table top exercise (TTX) at NSA Bahrain headquarters, Nov. 29. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

