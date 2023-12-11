Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231129-N-FB203-1034 [Image 1 of 3]

    231129-N-FB203-1034

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    231129-N-FB203-1034 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 29, 2023) Leadership and emergency operations personnel from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain and the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) conducted a joint host nation table top exercise (TTX) at NSA Bahrain headquarters, Nov. 29. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

    This work, 231129-N-FB203-1034 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

