U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force’s Javin Bostic competes in the 60-meter dash at the annual Holiday Opener track and field event held at the Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday December 8th, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)
|12.08.2023
Date Posted: 12.12.2023
|8165173
|231208-F-YD678-1063
|3510x2336
|1.58 MB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|2
|0
