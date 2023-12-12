Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Holiday Opener Track & Field 2023 [Image 16 of 17]

    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force’s Javin Bostic competes in the 60-meter dash at the annual Holiday Opener track and field event held at the Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday December 8th, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 8165173
    VIRIN: 231208-F-YD678-1063
    Resolution: 3510x2336
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Holiday Opener Track & Field 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Track
    Field
    Air Force
    USAFA
    Holiday Open

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT