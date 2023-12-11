U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force’s Brandon Lindner competes in triple jump at the annual Holiday Opener track and field event held at the Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday December 8th, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.12.2023 18:05 Photo ID: 8165172 VIRIN: 231208-F-YD678-1058 Resolution: 4016x2673 Size: 1.7 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Holiday Opener Track & Field 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.