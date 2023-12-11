Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Holiday Opener Track & Field 2023 [Image 15 of 17]

    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force’s Brandon Lindner competes in triple jump at the annual Holiday Opener track and field event held at the Cadet Field House in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Friday December 8th, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 8165172
    VIRIN: 231208-F-YD678-1058
    Resolution: 4016x2673
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Holiday Opener Track & Field 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Women's Basketball v CU
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023
    USAFA Holiday Opener Track &amp; Field 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Track
    Field
    Air Force
    USAFA
    Holiday Open

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT