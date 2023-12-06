Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Readiness Division conducts pistol qualification [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 63rd Readiness Division conduct movement target acquisition, while using the newly acquired SIG Sauer M17 for pistol qualification, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., December 2, 2023. The SIG Sauer M17 replaces the Beretta M9 as the sidearm for squad and fireteam leaders. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 8159826
    VIRIN: 231202-A-DK435-1096
    Resolution: 4265x2679
    Size: 676.88 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Readiness Division conducts pistol qualification [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #M17 #SIGSauer #63rdRD #222ndBOD #BerettaM9 #201stTPASE #IWQ

