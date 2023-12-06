63rd Readiness Division conducts pistol qualification

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 63rd Readiness Division conduct movement target acquisition, while using the newly acquired SIG Sauer M17 for pistol qualification, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., December 2, 2023. The SIG Sauer M17 replaces the Beretta M9 as the sidearm for squad and fireteam leaders. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)
