U.S. Army Reserve Cpl. Isaac Pendleton, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 63rd Readiness Division, engages multiple targets at various distances with the SIG Sauer M17 service pistol during Individual Weapons Qualification at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., December 2, 2023. The SIG Sauer M17 replaces the Beretta M9 as the sidearm for squad and fireteam leaders. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 18:42 Photo ID: 8159825 VIRIN: 231202-A-DK435-1047 Resolution: 5926x4098 Size: 1.62 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 63rd Readiness Division conducts pistol qualification [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.