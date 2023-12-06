Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Readiness Division conducts pistol qualification [Image 1 of 2]

    63rd Readiness Division conducts pistol qualification

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Cpl. Isaac Pendleton, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 63rd Readiness Division, engages multiple targets at various distances with the SIG Sauer M17 service pistol during Individual Weapons Qualification at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., December 2, 2023. The SIG Sauer M17 replaces the Beretta M9 as the sidearm for squad and fireteam leaders. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 18:42
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Readiness Division conducts pistol qualification [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

