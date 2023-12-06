Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rangers help the homeless [Image 2 of 5]

    Rangers help the homeless

    MA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright 

    1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)

    A ranger assigned to 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment prepares rooms for the homeless for Father Bill’s in Quincy, MA on 8 Dec. 23. The 75th Rangers are stationed in Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 17:54
    Photo ID: 8159746
    VIRIN: 231208-A-ND360-6768
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 647.2 KB
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers help the homeless [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Emely Opio-Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rangers help the homeless
    Rangers help the homeless
    Rangers help the homeless
    Rangers help the homeless
    Rangers help the homeless

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Ranger #USASOC #Army #RedCross #community service
    #Ranger #USASOC #Army #FatherBills #community service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT