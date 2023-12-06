Rangers help the homeless

Rangers assigned to 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment prepares rooms for the homeless for Father Bill’s in Quincy, MA on 8 Dec. 23. The 75th Rangers are stationed in Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright)

