Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons [Image 2 of 4]

    Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery 13F graduates, having just completed a challenging 6-mile ruck march, get ready to enter the Fort Sill Artillery Bowl to get the crossed cannons pinned to their chests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 17:20
    Photo ID: 8159676
    VIRIN: 231207-D-FX991-7452
    Resolution: 2400x1601
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons
    Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons
    Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons
    Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fires Center of Excellence
    US Army TRADOC
    434th FA
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT