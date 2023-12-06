Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons [Image 3 of 4]

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Zachery Holt, a 13F instructor with Bravo Batter, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery, right, pins the hard-earned crossed cannon onto the chest of Pvt. Owen Johnson of Vernal, Utah Dec. 7, 2023.

    This work, Honoring the past, ushering in the future: Fort Sill's 13F graduates mark a new chapter with crossed cannons, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

