77th Army Band's Staff Sgt. Eric Feldra shreds his electric guitar in the band's cover of Christmas Eve / Sarajevo, Dec. 6, 2023. The song ended with a standing ovation by the hundreds in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8159497
|VIRIN:
|231206-D-NR812-1120
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 77th Army Band upholds decades-long tradition with holiday concert [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
