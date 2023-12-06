77th Army Band upholds decades-long tradition with holiday concert

FORT SILL, Okla. (Dec. 6, 2023) – Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band drew a standing ovation after performing their annual Home for the Holidays Concert at Lawton’s McMahon Memorial Auditorium Dec. 6, 2023.



The free concert featured classic Christmas and holiday music and a visit from Saint Nick, bearing gifts and spreading joy.



Band commander and director Chief Warrant Officer 2 Martin Johnston said the concert was the sixth stop of a 15-show run, and it was especially memorable because of the turnout and energy from the crowd.



“It’s a stop we wouldn’t miss,” Johnston said. “It’s a decades-long tradition to play and support the Lawton community with a holiday show because they support us at Fort Sill so much.”



Band vocalist Sgt. Brittany Simmons said she loved performing at McMahon because the auditorium is beautiful, and being there allows her to give back to the community.



“I’ve never been around a community this supportive,” Simmons said. “I’ve been around some supportive communities, and this Lawton community—they just always show up. They’re always kind. It’s such a wonderful environment. And being able to give back in our way, giving what we have—like I have my voice, [Spc.] Joe Verbal has his drums–the music is our gift, and it’s a ‘thank you’ to the community.”



The audience reciprocated the performance with several standing ovations, with the loudest applause after a cover of “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo.”



“It’s the best crowd we’ve had yet,” Johnston said. “I wouldn’t expect anything less from Lawton.”



Toward the end of the concert, Simmons introduced the leader of the North Pole, Kris Kringle, who came bearing gifts. Kids and adults received Santa’s gifts with cheers and smiles.



“My favorite part is watching the smiles on everyone’s faces and all the emotional reactions—people having a good time with us,” Johnston said.



Simmons led the band with her vocal cords and, in between songs, shared her story of how the Army shaped her perspective on Christmas and family. Raised as a military child, she said part of the reason she serves is to honor her father’s 32-year Army career—it connects her with her family.



Simmons previously worked waiting table, performing on cruise ships and as part of a regional theatre. She said those jobs prevented her from being home with her family for the holidays.



“[Family] is so important to me,” Simmons said. “It’s one of the big reasons why I joined the military. There were a lot of reasons, but that family connection—it gives me the ability to spend more time with my family. It is always so surprising to me that joining the Army has facilitated the ability to go home.”



The Army offers more than 150 jobs, or Military Occupational Specialties, including musician.



“Music is our passion,” Johnston said, “and the Army allows us to do that. Think about all those other jobs—what’s your passion? There’s probably a perfect spot for you in the Army.”



For more information on finding your perfect MOS, visit https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/career-match.html



