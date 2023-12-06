1SFG(A) Kicks off Menton with ACFT

Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. – A green beret with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) sprints with 40-pound kettle bells during the Army combat fitness test (ACFT) on December 3, 2023. The ACFT is the first event for the Menton competition.

