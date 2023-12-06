Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. – Soldier with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) attempts the standing power throw during the Army combat fitness test (ACFT) on December 3, 2023. The ACFT is the first event for the Menton competition.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 14:37
|Photo ID:
|8159328
|VIRIN:
|231203-A-BX812-1122
|Resolution:
|4672x7008
|Size:
|21.04 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1SFG(A) Kicks off Menton with ACFT [Image 4 of 4], by SPC GaoZong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
