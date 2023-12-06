Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1SFG(A) Kicks off Menton with ACFT [Image 1 of 4]

    1SFG(A) Kicks off Menton with ACFT

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. GaoZong Lee 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. – Soldier with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) attempts the standing power throw during the Army combat fitness test (ACFT) on December 3, 2023. The ACFT is the first event for the Menton competition.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 14:37
    This work, 1SFG(A) Kicks off Menton with ACFT [Image 4 of 4], by SPC GaoZong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partner Forces
    Team Competition
    Menton Week
    Menton Week 2023
    79th Menton

