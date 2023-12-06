Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport employees share what inspired them while serving in the military [Image 2 of 2]

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees who serve as current or veteran members of the R.I. National Guard and Joint Forces gather on Sept. 11, 2023, at 9:03 a.m. in front of Division Newport’s 150th anniversary monument, to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks in 2001. Some of the more than 30 Guard members who work at Division Newport include Ray Laprad (standing, from left), a contractor who supports the Corporate Operations Department; Daniel Borrome (seated), an electronics engineer in Undersea Warfare (USW) Electromagnetic Systems Department; Bob Sturdahl, supervisory administrative/technical specialist in the Corporate Operations Department; Jonathan Christopher of the Corporate Operations Department; Paulo Furtado, facilities administrative/technical specialist in the Corporate Operations Department; Jack Terlisner, an equipment specialist for ordnance in the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; Charles Wesley, head, Range Development and Systems Engineering Branch; Sean Riccio, operational engineering tech/admin in the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; Ray Cadoret (seated), head, Safety Branch in the Corporate Operations Department; Charles Toste, safety specialist in the Corporate Operations Department; and Kip Rainey, head, Engineering, Operations and Analysis Division.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 14:30
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport employees share what inspired them while serving in the military [Image 2 of 2], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

