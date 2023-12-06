NUWC Division Newport employees share what inspired them while serving in the military

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees who serve as current or veteran members of the R.I. National Guard and Joint Forces gather on Sept. 11, 2023, at 9:03 a.m. in front of Division Newport’s 150th anniversary monument, to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks in 2001. Some of the more than 30 Guard members who work at Division Newport include Ray Laprad (standing, from left), a contractor who supports the Corporate Operations Department; Daniel Borrome (seated), an electronics engineer in Undersea Warfare (USW) Electromagnetic Systems Department; Bob Sturdahl, supervisory administrative/technical specialist in the Corporate Operations Department; Jonathan Christopher of the Corporate Operations Department; Paulo Furtado, facilities administrative/technical specialist in the Corporate Operations Department; Jack Terlisner, an equipment specialist for ordnance in the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; Charles Wesley, head, Range Development and Systems Engineering Branch; Sean Riccio, operational engineering tech/admin in the USW Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department; Ray Cadoret (seated), head, Safety Branch in the Corporate Operations Department; Charles Toste, safety specialist in the Corporate Operations Department; and Kip Rainey, head, Engineering, Operations and Analysis Division.

