    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    The fifth presentation in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport series “The Knot” was held on Nov. 9, 2023, and focused on “Lessons Learned from Military Service.” Featured speakers Johanna White (from left), a systems engineer in the Sonar and Sensors Systems Department; Keith Bruce, technical project manager in the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department; Jennifer Caldwell, head of SSBN and In-Service Platform Engineering Branch in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department; and Al Haughton, technology specialist in Corporate Operations Department.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 14:30
    Photo ID: 8159310
    VIRIN: 231109-N-XQ823-1038
    Resolution: 1000x722
    Size: 262.99 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NUWC Division Newport employees share what inspired them while serving in the military [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NUWC Division Newport
    The Knot
    23-65

