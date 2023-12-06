NUWC Division Newport employees share what inspired them while serving in the military

The fifth presentation in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport series “The Knot” was held on Nov. 9, 2023, and focused on “Lessons Learned from Military Service.” Featured speakers Johanna White (from left), a systems engineer in the Sonar and Sensors Systems Department; Keith Bruce, technical project manager in the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department; Jennifer Caldwell, head of SSBN and In-Service Platform Engineering Branch in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department; and Al Haughton, technology specialist in Corporate Operations Department.

