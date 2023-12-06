Pear Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 7, 2023) National Museum of the American Sailor hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes, Dec. 7, 2023. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

