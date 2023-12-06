Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pear Harbor Remembrance Ceremony [Image 13 of 18]

    Pear Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 7, 2023) National Museum of the American Sailor hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes, Dec. 7, 2023. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Ceremony
    Navy
    Great Lakes
    USN
    Pear Harbor

