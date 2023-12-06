Army announces first Precision Strike Missiles delivery

The U.S. Army announced today the initial delivery of its next-generation Long Range Precision Fires missile. The delivery of Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles follows successful production qualification testing in November at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The PrSM is the Army’s next-generation Long Range Precision Fires weapon. Launched from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, it is capable of neutralizing targets at standoffs greater than 400 kilometers. The PrSM features an open-systems architecture design to accommodate future growth.

