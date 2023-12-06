Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army announces first Precision Strike Missiles delivery [Image 2 of 2]

    Army announces first Precision Strike Missiles delivery

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    The U.S. Army announced today the initial delivery of its next-generation Long Range Precision Fires missile. The delivery of Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles follows successful production qualification testing in November at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The PrSM is the Army’s next-generation Long Range Precision Fires weapon. Launched from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, it is capable of neutralizing targets at standoffs greater than 400 kilometers. The PrSM features an open-systems architecture design to accommodate future growth.

