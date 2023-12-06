Army announces first Precision Strike Missiles delivery

Photo By Darrell Ames | The U.S. Army announced today the initial delivery of its next-generation Long Range...... read more read more Photo By Darrell Ames | The U.S. Army announced today the initial delivery of its next-generation Long Range Precision Fires missile. The delivery of Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles follows successful production qualification testing in November at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The PrSM is the Army’s next-generation Long Range Precision Fires weapon. Launched from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, it is capable of neutralizing targets at standoffs greater than 400 kilometers. The PrSM features an open-systems architecture design to accommodate future growth. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army announced today the initial delivery of its next-generation Long Range Precision Fires missile.

The delivery of Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles follows successful production qualification testing in November at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The PrSM is the Army’s next-generation Long Range Precision Fires weapon. Launched from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, it is capable of neutralizing targets at standoffs greater than 400 kilometers. The PrSM features an open-systems architecture design to accommodate future growth.

“The Precision Strike Missile will provide Joint Force commanders with a 24/7, all-weather capability that will counter the enemy’s ability to conduct combat maneuver and air defense operations,” said Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology. “The rapid development and delivery of this capability is a prime example of the Army’s aggressive use of new acquisition authorities from Congress that allow us to move at much greater speed to get improved equipment to Soldiers.”