    Army announces first Precision Strike Missiles delivery

    The U.S. Army announced today the initial delivery of its next-generation Long Range

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army announced today the initial delivery of its next-generation Long Range Precision Fires missile.
    The delivery of Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles follows successful production qualification testing in November at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
    The PrSM is the Army’s next-generation Long Range Precision Fires weapon. Launched from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, it is capable of neutralizing targets at standoffs greater than 400 kilometers. The PrSM features an open-systems architecture design to accommodate future growth.
    “The Precision Strike Missile will provide Joint Force commanders with a 24/7, all-weather capability that will counter the enemy’s ability to conduct combat maneuver and air defense operations,” said Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology. “The rapid development and delivery of this capability is a prime example of the Army’s aggressive use of new acquisition authorities from Congress that allow us to move at much greater speed to get improved equipment to Soldiers.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 09:55
    Story ID: 459494
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PEO Missiles and Space
    PrSM

