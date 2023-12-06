Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Middle-High School Holiday Concert

    Aviano Middle-High School Holiday Concert

    ITALY

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Haley Robertson a student at Aviano Middle-High School plays the piccolo during a concert at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 7, 2023. The piccolo originated in Western Europe and was invented by Theobald Boehm in 1832. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    This work, Aviano Middle-High School Holiday Concert [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

