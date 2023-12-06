Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Middle-High School Holiday Concert [Image 6 of 6]

    Aviano Middle-High School Holiday Concert

    ITALY

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Aviano Middle-High School band perform holiday music during a concert at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 7, 2023. The Aviano Middle-High School offers a wide range and extracurricular activities for students to include band and choir. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    This work, Aviano Middle-High School Holiday Concert [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    Choir
    Family
    Band
    Wyvern Nation

