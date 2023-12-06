Comic Con Okinawa 2023: The Bryant Family

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Andrew Bryant, command senior enlisted advisor of Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to attendees during Comic Con Okinawa 2023 at the Camp Foster Fieldhouse, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. Comic Con Okinawa 2023 is an on-base comic book convention held annually that features notable voice actors, comic artists, and off-base store vendors that is open to all military personnel and local Japanese residents. Inspired by the film series Ghostbusters, Bryant and his youngest daughter cosplayed as paranormal investigators for the length of the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

