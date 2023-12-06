Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comic Con Okinawa 2023: The Bryant Family [Image 11 of 11]

    Comic Con Okinawa 2023: The Bryant Family

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.1374

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Andrew Bryant, command senior enlisted advisor of Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to attendees during Comic Con Okinawa 2023 at the Camp Foster Fieldhouse, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. Comic Con Okinawa 2023 is an on-base comic book convention held annually that features notable voice actors, comic artists, and off-base store vendors that is open to all military personnel and local Japanese residents. Inspired by the film series Ghostbusters, Bryant and his youngest daughter cosplayed as paranormal investigators for the length of the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    Date Taken: 12.08.1374
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 02:22
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: LOMBARD, IL, US
    Japan
    Okinawa
    MCCS
    Camp Foster
    Comic Con
    MWCS 18

