A U.S. Marine with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 1 calls cadence during a motivational run with Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2023. The motivational run was held to promote unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nemos Armijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 21:43 Photo ID: 8157607 VIRIN: 231206-M-WO272-2122 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.72 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MOTIVATED RUN WITH MHWS-1 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nemos Armijo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.