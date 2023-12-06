Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOTIVATED RUN WITH MHWS-1 [Image 3 of 10]

    MOTIVATED RUN WITH MHWS-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nemos Armijo 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 1 waves the Colors during a motivational run with Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2023. The motivational run was held to promote unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nemos Armijo)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 21:43
    Photo ID: 8157594
    VIRIN: 231206-M-WO272-2063
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    USMC
    PHYSICAL FITNESS
    MOTIVATION
    RUN
    MHWS-1

