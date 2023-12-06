Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th Maintenance Squadron hosts spouse's open house [Image 6 of 6]

    354th Maintenance Squadron hosts spouse's open house

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Airman Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force spouse welds an ornament on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2023. The open house took spouses to each flight in the 354th Maintenance Squadron to be briefed, see visual demos, and do hands on activities to better understand the 354th MXS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

    This work, 354th Maintenance Squadron hosts spouse's open house [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Military Spouse
    Eielson
    354th Maintenance Squadron
    354 MXS

