354th Maintenance Squadron hosts spouse's open house

A U.S. Air Force spouse welds an ornament on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2023. The open house took spouses to each flight in the 354th Maintenance Squadron to be briefed, see visual demos, and do hands on activities to better understand the 354th MXS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

