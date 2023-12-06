The 125th Fighter Wing, in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish organization, fulfilled the wish of 10-year-old Easton to become a fighter pilot at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Dec. 7, 2023. Easton underwent an exciting transformation as he stepped into the shoes of an F-15C Eagle fighter pilot for the day. The day included a swear-in ceremony, a tour of the flight line where he had the opportunity to watch jets takeoff, a sit inside the cockpit of an F-15, and tours of the fire department and air traffic control tower located at Jacksonville International Airport. For the tour, Easton wore a custom made flight suit as an honorary “eagle driver” and was granted the aviator call sign “Vibin’” by pilots of the 159th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 15:27 Photo ID: 8156935 VIRIN: 231207-Z-XV261-1075 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.51 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.