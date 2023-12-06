Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day [Image 3 of 9]

    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 125th Fighter Wing, in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish organization, fulfilled the wish of 10-year-old Easton to become a fighter pilot at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Dec. 7, 2023. Easton underwent an exciting transformation as he stepped into the shoes of an F-15C Eagle fighter pilot for the day. The day included a swear-in ceremony, a tour of the flight line where he had the opportunity to watch jets takeoff, a sit inside the cockpit of an F-15, and tours of the fire department and air traffic control tower located at Jacksonville International Airport. For the tour, Easton wore a custom made flight suit as an honorary “eagle driver” and was granted the aviator call sign “Vibin’” by pilots of the 159th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 8156940
    VIRIN: 231207-Z-XV261-1177
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day
    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day
    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day
    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day
    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day
    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day
    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day
    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day
    125th Fighter Wing fulfills wish to become fighter pilot for a day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    Make A Wish
    Florida Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT