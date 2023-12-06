Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP'S GALLEY OFFERS AN ANNUAL HOLIDAY MEAL [Image 4 of 5]

    NMCP'S GALLEY OFFERS AN ANNUAL HOLIDAY MEAL

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Fernandez 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Galley's Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nathaniel Madrid cuts the cake he made for the holiday meal, Dec. 6. The Galley served turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and assorted desserts for NMCP patients and staff to celebrate the season. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez).

    Holiday
    Navy
    NMCP
    NMRTC Portsmouth
    NMCP Navy

