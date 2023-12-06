Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 1st Class Angelo Hunter, left, and Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 1st Class Jodi-Ann Tracy serve food during the holiday meal, Dec. 6. The Galley served turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and assorted desserts for NMCP patients and staff to celebrate the season. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 10:37 Photo ID: 8156233 VIRIN: 231206-N-DF135-1015 Resolution: 5784x3848 Size: 2.29 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP'S GALLEY OFFERS AN ANNUAL HOLIDAY MEAL [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.