Ranger Battalion Live Fire Exercise

A Ranger with the 75th Ranger Regiment pulls security during movement to contact at a live fire exercise in Fort Johnson, La. on Dec. 1. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier direct action raid force, and trains year around to be ready to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice when called upon. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Justin Wright)

