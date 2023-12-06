Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Battalion Live Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    Ranger Battalion Live Fire Exercise

    LA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Maj. Justin Wright 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A Ranger with the 75th Ranger Regiment pulls security during movement to contact at a live fire exercise in Fort Johnson, La. on Dec. 1. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier direct action raid force, and trains year around to be ready to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice when called upon. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Justin Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 01:07
    Location: LA, US
    Ranger

