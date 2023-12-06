Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITI, GUAM

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boarding Team, a key component of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, conducts a thorough security boarding of the 380-foot (116-meter) motor vessel Papa Mau, flagged from Antigua Barbuda, at the Port of Guam on Dec. 6, 2023. This general cargo vessel, arriving from Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), was meticulously inspected upon reaching Guam and found to be in full compliance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Brian Maffucci)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 23:57
    VIRIN: 231206-G-G0020-7138
    Location: PITI, GU
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts security boarding of cargo vessel in Guam [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Port Security
    SBT
    ISPS

