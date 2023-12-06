A U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boarding Team, a key component of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, conducts a thorough security boarding of the 380-foot (116-meter) motor vessel Papa Mau, flagged from Antigua Barbuda, at the Port of Guam on Dec. 6, 2023. This general cargo vessel, arriving from Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), was meticulously inspected upon reaching Guam and found to be in full compliance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Brian Maffucci)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 23:57 Photo ID: 8155584 VIRIN: 231206-G-G0020-6714 Resolution: 1500x2000 Size: 3.64 MB Location: PITI, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts security boarding of cargo vessel in Guam [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.