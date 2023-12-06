Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard Best Warrior 2023 Sergeants’ Major Board [Image 14 of 14]

    Alabama National Guard Best Warrior 2023 Sergeants’ Major Board

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Romanian Armed Forces Sgt. Maj. Christian Harangus, a contestant in Best Warrior 2023, answers questions during the Sergeants’ Major board, at Ft. McClellen, Dec. 4, 2023. Best Warrior is a 5-day long, annual competition that tests the very best of the Alabama Air and Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 21:37
    Photo ID: 8155430
    VIRIN: 231204-A-AB787-7302
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.12 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Best Warrior 2023 Sergeants’ Major Board [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    State Partnership Program
    Alabama National Guard
    Romanian Armed Forces
    GuarditAl

