Romanian Armed Forces Sgt. Maj. Christian Harangus, a contestant in Best Warrior 2023, answers questions during the Sergeants’ Major board, at Ft. McClellen, Dec. 4, 2023. Best Warrior is a 5-day long, annual competition that tests the very best of the Alabama Air and Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 21:37
|Photo ID:
|8155430
|VIRIN:
|231204-A-AB787-7302
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Best Warrior 2023 Sergeants’ Major Board [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
