Michigan Departs Naval Base Guam

231120-N-KE573-1023 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2023) – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) departs U.S. Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20. Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines and guided missile submarines, and the third U.S. ship to bear the name. Michigan is home-ported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

