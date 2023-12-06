Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 1 of 2]

    Michigan Departs Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    11.19.0199

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    231120-N-KE573-1003 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2023) – Sailors aboard the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) unbolt the brow prior to the ship’s departure, Nov. 20. Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines and guided missile submarines, and the third U.S. ship to bear the name. Michigan is home-ported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.0199
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 8155402
    VIRIN: 231120-N-KE573-1003
    Resolution: 7773x5185
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan Departs Naval Base Guam
    Michigan Departs Naval Base Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT