231120-N-KE573-1003 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2023) – Sailors aboard the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) unbolt the brow prior to the ship’s departure, Nov. 20. Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines and guided missile submarines, and the third U.S. ship to bear the name. Michigan is home-ported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.0199
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 20:47
|Photo ID:
|8155402
|VIRIN:
|231120-N-KE573-1003
|Resolution:
|7773x5185
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
