    2023 Irregular Warfare Forum Day 2 [Image 18 of 21]

    2023 Irregular Warfare Forum Day 2

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Ms. Lauren Lyons, Deputy Director, Office of irregular Warfare and Competition, J-7, takes part in a panel diuscussion during the 2023 Irregular Warfare Forum in Arlington, Virgina December 6, 2023. Senior leaders, academia, and Department of Defense representatives discussed all aspects of Irregular Warfare with an emphasis on doctrine, training, education and leadership. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 17:50
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    This work, 2023 Irregular Warfare Forum Day 2 [Image 21 of 21], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Irregular Warfare
    Warfare
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Irregular Warfare Forum

