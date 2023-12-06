Mr. Mark Iozzi, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Conflict and Stabilization Operations, takes part in a panel diuscussion during the 2023 Irregular Warfare Forum in Arlington, Virgina December 6, 2023. Senior leaders, academia, and Department of Defense representatives discussed all aspects of Irregular Warfare with an emphasis on doctrine, training, education and leadership. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 17:50 Photo ID: 8155161 VIRIN: 231206-A-OP908-5804 Resolution: 3600x2633 Size: 4.95 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Irregular Warfare Forum Day 2 [Image 21 of 21], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.