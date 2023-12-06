Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Doug Fitzgerald, SOUTHCOM scenario manager provides instruction during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Scenario Development Conference [Image 2 of 5]

    Doug Fitzgerald, SOUTHCOM scenario manager provides instruction during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Scenario Development Conference

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Maj. Tifani Summers 

    U.S. Army South

    San Antonio, Texas – Doug Fitzgerald, SOUTHCOM scenario manager provides instruction during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Scenario Development Conference (SDC) being held here, Dec. 5-7.

    The three-day planning conference included military planners from the United States, Barbados, and Canada, and interagency partners from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and Regional Security System (RSS) Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 18:03
    Photo ID: 8155164
    VIRIN: 231205-A-YO725-1265
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 440.42 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doug Fitzgerald, SOUTHCOM scenario manager provides instruction during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Scenario Development Conference [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Tifani Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander Mark Peterson, Barbados Defense Force lead planner dialogues with Lt. Col. Cathy Alston, Army South Lead Gender Focal Point
    Doug Fitzgerald, SOUTHCOM scenario manager provides instruction during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Scenario Development Conference
    Exercise planners conduct operational site reconnaissance during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference
    Marine and Airforce Planners coduct site reconnaissance for TRADEWINDS 2024
    Exercise planners take group photo during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARSOUTH
    Barbados Defense Force
    CARICOM
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT