San Antonio, Texas – Doug Fitzgerald, SOUTHCOM scenario manager provides instruction during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Scenario Development Conference (SDC) being held here, Dec. 5-7.



The three-day planning conference included military planners from the United States, Barbados, and Canada, and interagency partners from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and Regional Security System (RSS) Department of Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 18:03 Photo ID: 8155164 VIRIN: 231205-A-YO725-1265 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 440.42 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Doug Fitzgerald, SOUTHCOM scenario manager provides instruction during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Scenario Development Conference [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Tifani Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.