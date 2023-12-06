Bridgetown, Barbados – Exercise planners take group photo during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference (IPC) being held in September.
TRADEWINDS 2024 is a regionally oriented exercise will focus of on countering threats by way of a Field Training Exercise (FTX), Command Post Exercise (CPX), and Table-Top Exercise (TTX) and involves security forces from over 23 partner nations, primarily from the Caribbean Basin, U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8155197
|VIRIN:
|230919-A-YO725-4649
|Resolution:
|1869x964
|Size:
|762.61 KB
|Location:
|BRIDGETOWN, BB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise planners take group photo during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Tifani Summers, identified by DVIDS
