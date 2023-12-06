Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise planners take group photo during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference [Image 5 of 5]

    Exercise planners take group photo during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference

    BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Maj. Tifani Summers 

    U.S. Army South

    Bridgetown, Barbados – Exercise planners take group photo during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference (IPC) being held in September.

    TRADEWINDS 2024 is a regionally oriented exercise will focus of on countering threats by way of a Field Training Exercise (FTX), Command Post Exercise (CPX), and Table-Top Exercise (TTX) and involves security forces from over 23 partner nations, primarily from the Caribbean Basin, U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 18:03
    Photo ID: 8155197
    VIRIN: 230919-A-YO725-4649
    Resolution: 1869x964
    Size: 762.61 KB
    Location: BRIDGETOWN, BB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise planners take group photo during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Tifani Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander Mark Peterson, Barbados Defense Force lead planner dialogues with Lt. Col. Cathy Alston, Army South Lead Gender Focal Point
    Doug Fitzgerald, SOUTHCOM scenario manager provides instruction during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Scenario Development Conference
    Exercise planners conduct operational site reconnaissance during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference
    Marine and Airforce Planners coduct site reconnaissance for TRADEWINDS 2024
    Exercise planners take group photo during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Barbados Defense Force
    CARICOM
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT