Bridgetown, Barbados – Exercise planners take group photo during the TRADEWINDS 2024 Initial Planning Conference (IPC) being held in September.



TRADEWINDS 2024 is a regionally oriented exercise will focus of on countering threats by way of a Field Training Exercise (FTX), Command Post Exercise (CPX), and Table-Top Exercise (TTX) and involves security forces from over 23 partner nations, primarily from the Caribbean Basin, U.S., Canada, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

