    Parris Island Polar Express [Image 3 of 4]

    Parris Island Polar Express

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    The U.S. Marine Corps Community Services Family Readiness program conducts a Polar Express holiday event on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 5, 2023. Personnel and families observed battalion decorations and light displays across the base and visited Santa and Gunny Claus.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    VIRIN: 231205-M-CV013-4523
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Polar Express [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCCS
    Santa Claus
    Polar Express
    Tri-Command
    ERR
    MCRDPI

