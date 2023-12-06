Parris Island Polar Express

The U.S. Marine Corps Community Services Family Readiness program conducts a Polar Express holiday event on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 5, 2023. Personnel and families observed battalion decorations and light displays across the base and visited Santa and Gunny Claus.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

