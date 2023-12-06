Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army medical recruiter finds growth, success through service [Image 2 of 2]

    Army medical recruiter finds growth, success through service

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Staff Sgt. Brian Frias (center), recruiter, 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion, demonstrates medical techniques on a test dummy to fellow Army medical professionals at the U.S. Army booth, Dec. 1, Association of Career and Technical Educators CareerTech Vision event, Phoenix Convention Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 16:11
    Photo ID: 8154890
    VIRIN: 231201-A-EK137-5471
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army medical recruiter finds growth, success through service [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army medical recruiter finds growth, success through service
    Army medical recruiter finds growth, success through service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army medical recruiter finds growth, success through service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAREC
    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix
    6th Medical Recruiting Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT