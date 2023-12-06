Staff Sgt. Brian Frias (center), recruiter, 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion, demonstrates medical techniques on a test dummy to visitors at the U.S. Army booth, Dec. 1, Association of Career and Technical Educators CareerTech Vision event, Phoenix Convention Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)
This work, Army medical recruiter finds growth, success through service [Image 2 of 2], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army medical recruiter finds growth, success through service
