    Nutritional Medicine Clinic broadens access to health goals [Image 4 of 4]

    Nutritional Medicine Clinic broadens access to health goals

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Quarterman, Headquarters Air Combat Command facilities division deputy chief, talks about his intake of food with Tech. Sgt. Kirk Luzano, 633d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron nutritional medicine flight chief, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2023. Luzano provided suggestions to help Quarterman manage his portions to support optimal physical health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    This work, Nutritional Medicine Clinic broadens access to health goals [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Nutritional Medicine
    633d ABW
    OMRS
    633d MDG

